Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded at TheStreet

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UEPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 621,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

