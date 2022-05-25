Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UEPS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UEPS stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $215,086.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

