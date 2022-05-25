Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,600 shares, a growth of 37,792.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NSAV stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,654,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,716,156. Net Savings Link has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Net Savings Link (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

