NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,002. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

