Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.