New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 447,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 223.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

