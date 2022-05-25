New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Down 1%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.04. 90,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

About New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

