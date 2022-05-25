New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.19. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 2,685 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.
About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)
See Also
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.