NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $40.50

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,097.19 or 0.50958119 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00499559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,308.87 or 1.39431449 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

