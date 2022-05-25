NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.34. 9,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 8,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $85.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. M3F Inc. increased its stake in NI by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 76,105 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in NI by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in NI by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 110,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.