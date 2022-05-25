NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.34. 9,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 8,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $85.35 million during the quarter.
NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
