NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at KGI Securities

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NKE stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. NIKE has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

