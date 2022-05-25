Nishkama Capital LLC Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,301 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for about 5.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Celestica by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 226,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Celestica by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 325,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

