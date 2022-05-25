Nishkama Capital LLC Sells 10,674 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Nishkama Capital LLC lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Allegheny Technologies worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 1,186,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,011. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.50 and a beta of 1.28. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

