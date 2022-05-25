Nishkama Capital LLC Sells 172,540 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nishkama Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,540 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE CDAY traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,683. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
