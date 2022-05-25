Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,921 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $553,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.28. 156,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

