Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 193 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 248,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

