Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 32,882 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,882 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. 38,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock worth $3,926,950 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.