Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,411 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. 41,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.