Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 113,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 101,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.75. 13,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,249. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $276.79 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

