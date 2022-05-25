Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $11.11 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. 134,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,255. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.