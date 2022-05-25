Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after acquiring an additional 517,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $724,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,928,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,382,000 after acquiring an additional 247,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 27,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

