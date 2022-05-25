Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. 6,022,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,648. The company has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

