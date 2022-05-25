Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of BKNG traded up $85.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,289.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.