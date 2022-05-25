Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $130.04. 54,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

