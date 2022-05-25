Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,138,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 256,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,513. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

