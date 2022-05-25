Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,365,000 after buying an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.