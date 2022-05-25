Nomura Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Neutral

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.
Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
