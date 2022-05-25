Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $22.68. Nordstrom shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 239,575 shares changing hands.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.