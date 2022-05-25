Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $53,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

