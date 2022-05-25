Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.51.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 636,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $187,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

