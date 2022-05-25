NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 132.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NLOK opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.