Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.77. 27,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,155,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.
In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,066,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,297,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
