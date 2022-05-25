Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.77. 27,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,155,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,066,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,297,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

