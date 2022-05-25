O Dell Group LLC Acquires 898 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 165,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

