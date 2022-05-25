O Dell Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.
NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.14 and a 12-month high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
