O Dell Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SEA by 487.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $180,836,000 after purchasing an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

SE traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 267,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

