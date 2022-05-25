O Dell Group LLC Purchases 222 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,432,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,306,128,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,746,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.