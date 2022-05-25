O Dell Group LLC Purchases 306 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.44. 18,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

