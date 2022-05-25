O Dell Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 247,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,301. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

