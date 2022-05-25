O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,717 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,860,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 521.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 523,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 36.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 261,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

