O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,568 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASIX stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.