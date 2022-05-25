O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 161 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

