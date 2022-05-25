O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 245,185 shares of company stock valued at $24,369,691. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

