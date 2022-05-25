O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $860,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.