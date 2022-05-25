O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

