O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 47,240.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

