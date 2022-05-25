O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.98 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

