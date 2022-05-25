O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CI Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CI Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in CI Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 870,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.