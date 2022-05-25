Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.34. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 5,210 shares changing hands.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.