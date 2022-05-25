Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,445 shares of company stock valued at $111,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.