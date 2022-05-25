Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75.
In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,445 shares of company stock valued at $111,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
