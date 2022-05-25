Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.89 ($29.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,550 ($19.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($125,889.01). Insiders bought a total of 12,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,133 over the last three months.

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 27.76 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 737.24 ($9.28). 5,415,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,012.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,345.21. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,105 ($26.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

