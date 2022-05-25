Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.89 ($29.12).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,550 ($19.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($125,889.01). Insiders bought a total of 12,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,133 over the last three months.
About Ocado Group (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
